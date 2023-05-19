Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying mostly dry this evening into tonight with clouds starting to break up towards sunset. Low tonight will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Saturday. Winds will be mostly calm overnight. Patchy dense fog is possible.

Saturday during the day looks mostly dry for the CSRA. Highs will be warmer in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. A cold front will move into the region late in the day Saturday and bring the chance for widely scattered showers and storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. An isolated strong storm or two is possible.

Sunday morning lows will be warmer in the mid-60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the day Sunday, even in the morning, as the front from Saturday night slowly pushes through the CSRA. Highs will be near 80. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern looks to be wet and cooler than average early next week with scattered showers expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday into Thursday with drier conditions expected, but skies will remain mostly to partly cloudy. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Staying dry this evening and most of Saturday - but watch out for storms showing up late Saturday into Sunday. (WRDW)

