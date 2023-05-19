Submit Photos/Videos
Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association unveil historical marker

The celebration featured a Chinese lion dance, a gallery of historic photos from the organization, and other Chinese traditions.
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, CCBA, celebrated a milestone of 100 years in the community.

To celebrate, they unveiled a historic marker from the Georgia Historical Society on Friday.

The celebration featured a Chinese lion dance, a gallery of historic photos from the organization, and other Chinese traditions.

Gary Tom, the president of the Augusta CCBA, said they are excited to showcase their culture in this way, and they are hopeful it teaches people, including the younger generations, about their contributions to the CSRA.

“I hope it generates more interest for them to learn more about our history because really they have not seen this part of our history,” said Tom. “A lot of people do not know this community has been here for over 100 years, so I think this is just an avenue for them to learn a little about it.”

Tom said he is thankful for all the people who came out to show their support.

The marker is at their headquarters located downtown on Walker Street.

Tom encourages everyone to stop by and take a look at it to learn about their history and their culture.

