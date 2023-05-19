Submit Photos/Videos
After shootings in Georgia, Warnock calling for tougher gun laws

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is joining other lawmakers to ask Congress to revisit new gun violence laws.
By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - In light of last weekend’s motorcycle club shootout and the recent mass shooting in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is joining other lawmakers to ask Congress to revisit gun violence laws.

“We are living in a nation that is literally besieged by gun violence with virtually a mass shooting this year every single day,” he said.

“And while we say that is a reality this year, the truth is when you think about how gun violence shows up in many of our communities across our country, there’s a sense in which there’s been a mass shooting in America although it may be in different locations, every single day for years,” Warnock said.

Data from the gun violence archive shows there have been 227 mass shootings alone this year.

Officials consider an incident a mass shooting if a gunman shoots at least four people.

