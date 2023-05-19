Submit Photos/Videos
3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at local corner store

By Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects wanted in an armed robbery at Sunny’s Corner Store, according to authorities.

On May 3, the three suspects robbed the corner store located at 2302 Wheeless Road, authorities say.

Any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080. Callers may remain anonymous.

