Workforce program, millions in grants coming to Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta area got two pieces of good news Thursday – millions of dollars in state grants are heading here to improve quality of life, plus we’ve been chosen as a federal workforce hub.

The workforce hub designation – intended to enhance training for good-paying jobs – is part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda. The focus is jobs created by the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act, and Inflation Reduction Act.

Mayor Garnett Johnson’s office said he “will engage community and corporate stakeholders” to enhance the efforts.

The Biden administration says it will partner with employers, schools and others to “ensure a diverse and skilled workforce can meet the demand for labor.”

Also chosen as hubs were Phoenix; Columbus, Ohio; Baltimore; and Pittsburgh. Each community is centered on a key industry.

In choosing Augusta, the administration cited the diverse population along with Fort Gordon, the Medical College of Georgia and the Savannah River Site. The administration says Augusta is at the forefront of the administration’s “sustainable domestic production agenda,” with $1.4 billion in recently announced private-sector investments, including in batteries.

The administration will work to expand apprenticeship programs, grow career and technical education programs and help underrepresented students and workers, especially in the clean energy industry.

Augusta leaders look forward to partnering with the White House and regional stakeholders to “train a workforce that will be ready and capable to meet the needs and requirements of employers in various industries,” Johnson said in a statement.

State grants

Separately, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced preliminary grants totaling millions in the CSRA.

They’re among $225 million awarded statewide for 142 projects that improve neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access in communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” Kemp said. “Today, we’re investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible.”

Grants in the CSRA include:

AUGUSTA

Improvements to Boykin Road Park, $1.7 million.

Improvements to May Park, $2.2 million.

Improvements to “central connector” in downtown Augusta, $1.8 million.

Renovation project at 1903 Division St. for Boys & Girls Club of Greater Augusta, $2.2 million.

Salvation Army community park and recreation area, $2.2 million.

EMANUEL COUNTY

Repairs to Connie Kight Recreation Center, $2 million.

Renovation of ball fields, 2.2 million.

Construction of Olympic-size county pool, $2.17 million.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Hancock County Park, $2.2 million.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Upgrades to recreation park, $2.2 million.

JENKINS COUNTY

Improvements to 20-acre sports complex, $2.2 million.

McDUFFIE COUNTY

Three-acre recreation facility, $2.2 million.

WAYNESBORO

Enhancements to Sixth Street Park, $2.2 million.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.