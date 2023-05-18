Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

TikTok users file lawsuit against Montana over first-in-nation law banning app

Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.
Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Five TikTok users filed a lawsuit to overturn a planned ban on the video sharing app in Montana.

They argued in a legal complaint in federal court in Missoula that the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights.

They also say the state doesn’t have authority over matters of national security. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law Wednesday and said it would protect Montana residents’ private data and personal information from being harvested by the Chinese government.

The ban is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Oscar Mayer
Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming
Scott Hooker
Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools

Latest News

Fans gather to send off Harlem High baseball team
Fans gather to send off Harlem High baseball team
Idaho police said they believe the child, named Rudy Oziah Reyes, is in danger. The suspected...
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Idaho boy
A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.
Woman accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry
David Thomas, 30, is accused of setting a woman on fire.
Police: Man doused woman in rubbing alcohol before setting her on fire
Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a shooting on North Dustin Avenue in...
Videos show gunman saying ‘kill me’ to onrushing officers in New Mexico rampage that killed 3