Sexual assault suspect uses victim’s stun device against her, deputies say

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man used a stun device to force a woman to do his bidding as he sexually assaulted her in a car this week outside his mom’s house, according to Columbia County deputies.

The victim said she met Dontavious Vinston, 24, around May 10 and after talking for a few days, the two decided to go on a date.

After dinner on the date Monday, they talked in the parking lot before leaving, and she offered to give him a ride home. Along the way, they stopped for gas, and he sent $100 to her bank account to help pay for it.

They ended up parked outside his mother’s house in Evans, where they talked until the sun was coming up.

She said she needed to leave, but he would not let her go, deputies said. Persistence grew to violence, she said, and he grabbed her stun device, forced her into the back seat and tried to sexually assault her, she told deputies.

She said he’d tell her to do something and if she didn’t, he would shock her, according to deputies.

She eventually was able to escape and get some help from the suspect’s mother. The victim drove to a gas station, where she contacted deputies, who ultimately arrested Viniston.

He’s charged with aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.