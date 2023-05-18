Revolving mural gives local artists the spotlight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may remember Addison Niday, a local artist who started restoring old Coca-Cola murals around the Augusta area last year.

A local business owner gave him an opportunity a few months ago to paint an original mural outside their store downtown.

This week, someone started painting over his work, but Niday says he’s happy to see his mural go away.

Emily Bender, an artist, is thrilled.

“This is my first mural that I’m doing outside, so that’s pretty exciting,” said Bender.

She’s bringing her design to Broad Street, right outside the International Uniform Store.

But wait. Didn’t there used to be another mural here?

Niday said: “I wasn’t worthy to hold such a space, so I thought it would be really really great to have a mural where the community could really get involved.”

Addison Niday painted over his mural himself. He wants to give other artists the spotlight.

“It’s great for me to step away and just let the artist do their thing, and really showcase them,” he said.

Niday is turning this into a revolving mural.

A new artist will paint a new piece every 100 days.

For this one, he chose Bender, who opened her art business last year.

Bender said: “It’s so nice, it’s really special to get to put my name out there and get to do fulfilling work.”

Bender wants her mural to make you feel happy. She based it off Tom Petty’s Wildflowers. “I danced to this song with my dad on my wedding day, and his 80th birthday is coming up at the end of the month, so I’m just feeling a little bit sentimental,” she said.

It’s a special song. She’s highlighting during a special opportunity.

“It’s really great. I mean my little inner child is so happy, I get to be an artist,” said Bender.

Bender’s piece will stay up for 100 days after she finishes it.

If you’re interested in painting the next mural, you can reach out to Niday at (706) 524-4682 or email him at Gardencityartist@icloud.com.

