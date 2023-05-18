As rain continues, flooding fears go up across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As scattered showers continue, flooding across the CSRA concerns citizens.

Off of William Few Parkway, a ditch in front of homes becomes overflowed with rain water and it isn’t the first time.

Flooding off William Few Parkway around 1:45 p.m. (wrdw)

According to the First Alert Radar Network, there are estimates of 2 to 4 inches of rain in that area within the last 24 hours.

Rain will continue into the Thursday night and through the weekend, according to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale.

First Alert Radar Network (wrdw)

