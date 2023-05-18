Programs putting fresh food in reach of S.C. families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Soon enough, summertime fruits and vegetables will be in season and available across South Carolina.

A program that helps the state’s seniors access fresh produce while also supporting local farmers will soon be back.

“We know that the senior population in South Carolina is growing. We know that senior citizens, many times, are on fixed incomes. Their expenses are going up across the board, whether it’s housing or medical care,” said Connelly-Anne Ragley of the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

IT’S A SNAP:

SNAP is now accepted at the Aiken County Farmers Market. In addition, as a participating Healthy Bucks vendor, the Aiken County Famers Market is able to help increase the amount of fresh fruits and vegetables purchased with an EBT card. SNAP recipients who spend at least $5 on their EBT card at participating markets will receive $15 (per every market day) in Healthy Bucks tokens to purchase additional produce. SNAP and Healthy Bucks tokens will only be available for purchase Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 7:30-11:30 a.m. The market is at 115 Williamsburg St.

The agency says its Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is one of its most popular offerings.

It’s federally funded and now available in all 46 counties.

“This program really has two purposes,” Ragley said. “The first is getting healthy fruits and vegetables onto the dinner plates and the tables of South Carolina senior citizens, and with that, we’re able to help farmers and locally grown produce.”

Through the program – qualifying seniors receive $50 – in five vouchers of $10 each – that they can spend on fresh produce at approved roadside stands and farmers’ markets.

That’s double the amount available last year.

“That’s why they’re in separate increments, so senior citizens don’t feel like they have to use it all at one time,” Ragley said.

The vouchers are valid throughout the summer.

South Carolina residents who are at least 60 years old qualify – if their income is at or below these amounts.

“We encourage senior citizens to redeem those vouchers if you’re approved and you receive them because that’s how the state is judged, and if we want to continue to offer a higher benefit amount for participating senior citizens, they need to make sure they’re redeeming those vouchers,” Ragley said.

Seniors have to bring a photo ID with them to apply, then if they’re approved – they can receive their vouchers on the same day.

Learn more at https://dss.sc.gov.

