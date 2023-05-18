Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Police: Man charged for setting father’s girlfriend on fire

Ohio authorities say Robbi Davon Robinson is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder and arson. (Source: WXIX)
By Ken Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio man is accused of setting his father’s girlfriend on fire and causing the woman to suffer severe burns.

The Fairfield Township Police Department reports officers found 50-year-old Brenda Scott lying in the backyard of a home last week with multiple injuries and severe burns on her body.

Investigators say Scott was in a bedroom when her boyfriend’s son, 23-year-old Robbi Davon Robinson, assaulted her and set her on fire.

A neighbor said Scott escaped the house by jumping from a second-story window before they found her in the backyard and called police.

According to authorities, Robinson was arrested at the scene. He is facing charges that include attempted aggravated murder, arson and assault.

Scott remains hospitalized, and police said she was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities did not immediately release what brought on the assault.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Oscar Mayer
Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming
Scott Hooker
Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools

Latest News

The family has identified the student as 15-year-old Alaina Dildine.
Student drowns in high school pool during gym class, officials say
I-TEAM: Alleged victim speaks after filing lawsuit against ex-teacher
I-TEAM: Alleged victim speaks after filing lawsuit against ex-teacher
Managing money as a couple
Expert advice on managing money as a couple
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Workforce program, millions in grants coming to Augusta area
Expert advice on managing money as a couple