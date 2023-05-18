Submit Photos/Videos
New bodycam video shows APD response to active shooter in Midtown

Atlanta police release video of Midtown Atlanta shooting response
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Video was released Thursday of the Atlanta Police Department responding to an active shooting situation on May 3 that left one person dead and four others hurt at a medical building.

In the video, you see officers rushing into the Northside Medical Midtown searching the hallways and running up the stairs searching for the suspected shooter. The officers are seen clearing several rooms with people rushing out of what appears to be a waiting room.

Deion Patterson is accused of opening fire in the waiting room of a doctor’s office on the ground floor of the building off West Peachtree Street.

The shooting led to an hours-long manhunt that locked down portions of metro Atlanta before the alleged shooter was captured in Cobb County. Police there credited an integrated camera network to help track him down.

License plate readers initially tipped police off that Patterson may have been in Cobb County in a carjacked vehicle. Dept. of Transportation cameras then captured Patterson running across a street near The Battery and into a construction site.

Police swarmed the area and eventually took Patterson into custody at a nearby condo complex.

Patterson faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault. 38-year-old Amy St. Pierre was killed in the Midtown shooting.

All four surviving victims have since been released from the hospital.

