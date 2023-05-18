Mental health concerns rise after recent mass shooting incidents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mass shootings and mental health- it’s tough to talk about one without the other.

In the mass shooting in Midtown Atlanta, the suspect was with his mom at a medical facility waiting to get medication to help with anxiety and depression.

“From the medical standpoint, it is real. And when someone is saying they need help, or you see that they are acting out of sorts, they need help. Help them, just don’t disregard them,” said Minyone Patterson, Deion Patterson’s mom.

In Memphis, Tn. on Wednesday, a judge ordered a second mental evaluation for the man accused of shooting into a tv station before barricading himself in a restaurant.

The suspect’s mom said her son has faced mental health challenges for most of his life and the shooting was a cry for help.

Marsha McKinney, Jarred Nathan’s mom, said: “Now. I work a lot, but my daughter said that my son is going to need some help. So, if this is attention that my son is drawing, then his mom going to get him some help today.”

We had a mass shooting in Augusta last weekend and the threat of another retaliation shooting.

On Wednesday, a forum put a spotlight on mental health and how it can impact our community.

As the conversation of mass shootings and mental health continues, the Augusta Chapter Of Aka Sorority sponsored an open forum to help get the conversation about mental health flowing at Julian Smith Casino.

It’s been eight years since a gunman opened fire in a bible study in Charleston.

“Back in 2015 I lost my mom in that uh mass shooting,” said Chris Singleton, inspirational speaker and family of Charleston shooting victim.

Singleton says it’s why he strives to inspire others and speak on mental health every day.

“I don’t think a person that’s sane or secure in their mental health would do that. Hopefully, as we move forward, we’ll talk about these things and stop them from happening in the future,” he said.

Panelists say when you talk about it, you reduce the stigma around mental health and hopefully create action for changes.

Dr. Jocelyn Bayliss, a panelist, said: “We’ve gotta meet people where they are and address their individual needs and put funding toward that- put funding toward community mental health programs.”

With mass shootings, it’s become clear a recurring theme behind the trigger is a failure to address previous mental health issues.

Dr. Shakia Fuller, a panelist and counselor, said: “Normally the person that is committing the crime or doing the unthinkable, they’ve experienced some level of trauma in their lives as well.”

For Singleton, mental health is both his past and his future. It’s what took his mom and what he now has to work to protect.

Singleton said: “The rest of my life I’ll remember losing my mom the way that I did. so, mental health is super important. I’m definitely trying to be on the forefront of talking about those things.”

For more information, visit CSRA’s mental health resources.

