Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Medical College of Georgia makes plans for new campus in Savannah

"I feel like it will actually encourage more people, especially even myself,” said Jabari Harris, a graduate.
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s only public medical school has received funding approval to open a new four-year campus in Savannah, an expansion that will provide greater access to education and training for medical students and ease the state’s ongoing shortage of physicians.

The new campus of Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia is expected to enroll its first students on the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University by fall 2024, pending approval for accreditation.

MORE | Workforce program, millions in grants coming to Augusta area

The campus will be in the existing Armstrong Center and the Health Professions Academic Building of Georgia Southern’s Waters College of Health Professions.

Located down the street from Savannah’s St. Joseph’s Hospital, it would be MCG’s third four-year campus in Georgia. The MCG educational experience is anchored at its main campus in Augusta, with another four-year campus located in Athens in partnership with the University of Georgia.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia on Tuesday approved $1.7 million for renovations at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus to help make the new campus a reality.

MORE | Black male nurses filling the gaps as they walk across AU stage

The money was included in the fiscal year 2024 state budget passed earlier this year by the Georgia General Assembly and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on May 5.

Four-year campuses provide the full spectrum of medical education, from basic sciences to clinical experiences.

The new campus would allow MCG to accept 40 more students per year, increasing its class size, already one of the nation’s largest, to 304 students per class.

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, commented Wednesday on the plans.

MORE | Tuition holds steady at AU, most Georgia public universities

“Georgia ranks 40th in the nation for both the number of active physicians and the number of primary care doctors,” Burns said. “Georgians experience this reality every day. Data shows that 82 Georgia counties have no OB/GYNs, 65 counties have no pediatricians and nine Georgia counties have no doctor at all. This must change, especially in rural Georgia.”

That’s why he says it’s a good thing to increase opportunities for AU to train more students.

“Georgia needs more doctors,” Burns said, “and I’m proud we are making this investment in our future.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Oscar Mayer
Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming
Scott Hooker
Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools

Latest News

Harlem High School baseball team sendoff
Revolving mural gives local artists the spotlight
What the Tech: New ‘Personal Voice’ feature coming to Apple
Fresh produce
Programs putting fresh food in reach of S.C. families
Learn about South Carolina senior nutrition program