Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Intruders put Westside High School on lockdown in Augusta

Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.
Westside High School, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westside High School went into a brief lockdown this week when there were three intruders in the building.

It happened Wednesday, according to a letter sent to parents.

“The school was placed on a brief lockdown when a Richmond County School System Police Officer identified three individuals who were in our building but they were not our students,” the letter states. “When the officer attempted to make contact with the individuals, they ran.”

MORE | Drill showcases new active shooter response in Augusta

Additional officers responded and the individuals were detained.

The incident will be addressed by school district police, according to authorities.

Students were allowed to resume their normal schedule after the threat was over.

It happened just a day after two adults were detained after getting involved in a dispute between students during dismissal at Glenn Hills Middle School.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Oscar Mayer
Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming
Scott Hooker
Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools

Latest News

Drill showcases new active shooter response in Augusta
Apple calls the accessibility feature “Personal Voice”.
What the Tech: New ‘Personal Voice’ feature coming to Apple
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp making economic trip to Israel
#StrongAugusta
Drill showcases new active shooter response in Augusta