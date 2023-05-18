Intruders put Westside High School on lockdown in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Westside High School went into a brief lockdown this week when there were three intruders in the building.

It happened Wednesday, according to a letter sent to parents.

“The school was placed on a brief lockdown when a Richmond County School System Police Officer identified three individuals who were in our building but they were not our students,” the letter states. “When the officer attempted to make contact with the individuals, they ran.”

Additional officers responded and the individuals were detained.

The incident will be addressed by school district police, according to authorities.

Students were allowed to resume their normal schedule after the threat was over.

It happened just a day after two adults were detained after getting involved in a dispute between students during dismissal at Glenn Hills Middle School .

