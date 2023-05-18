Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Harlem High baseball searches for first state title since 1986

By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After sweeping every playoff series they’ve had this postseason, the Harlem High School baseball team is heading to the state championship for the first time since 1999.

The Bulldogs’ last state championship win was back in 1986.

This year state will be held at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, the home of the Rome Braves.

“This crowd right here has worked an unbelievable amount of hours. Not only when we have practice, but at night turning on the lights, and hitting, and taking ground balls. It’s just a great opportunity. We’ve worked hard, they got to it, the championship, and now we need to play real good and finish the job,” said Head Coach Jimmy Lewis.

MORE | Aquinas High School set to get new sports facility

Lewis says he’s excited to see his guys take care of business on another professional diamond.

“It’ll be fun to play in that big park, but you know, bases are 90 feet everywhere. The mound’s 60-foot six-inches everywhere, and the plate is 17-inches wide everywhere, so we’ve just got to go play ball,” said Lewis.

Harlem’s state championship series against Ringgold High School begins with a doubleheader on Friday.

Game one starts at five p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

Latest News

Aquinas High School sports
Aquinas High School set to get new sports facility
The S.C. House of Representatives just passed a bill Tuesday that would take away a 5%...
Bill that eliminates admissions tax on golf dues passes SC House
Westside High School takes state title
Augusta honors Westside High School’s back-to-back state titles
North Augusta High School golf
North Augusta High School men’s golf team win state championship