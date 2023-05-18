Harlem High baseball searches for first state title since 1986

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After sweeping every playoff series they’ve had this postseason, the Harlem High School baseball team is heading to the state championship for the first time since 1999.

The Bulldogs’ last state championship win was back in 1986.

This year state will be held at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, the home of the Rome Braves.

“This crowd right here has worked an unbelievable amount of hours. Not only when we have practice, but at night turning on the lights, and hitting, and taking ground balls. It’s just a great opportunity. We’ve worked hard, they got to it, the championship, and now we need to play real good and finish the job,” said Head Coach Jimmy Lewis.

Lewis says he’s excited to see his guys take care of business on another professional diamond.

“It’ll be fun to play in that big park, but you know, bases are 90 feet everywhere. The mound’s 60-foot six-inches everywhere, and the plate is 17-inches wide everywhere, so we’ve just got to go play ball,” said Lewis.

Harlem’s state championship series against Ringgold High School begins with a doubleheader on Friday.

Game one starts at five p.m.

