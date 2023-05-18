Submit Photos/Videos
Fans gather to send off Harlem High baseball team

By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fans lined the parking lot of Harlem High School on Thursday to send off the Harlem Bulldogs baseball team as they head to the state championship.

The Bulldogs’ last state championship win was back in 1986.

This year state will be held at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, the home of the Rome Braves.

Harlem’s state championship series against Ringgold High School begins with a doubleheader on Friday.

Game one starts at five p.m.

