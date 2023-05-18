Drill showcases new active shooter response in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - #StrongAugusta is working together on a new response to active shooters.

The plan was put into action at a training at Southside Elementary School on Thursday. More than 50 people were a part of this event.

It’s been months of strategic planning to make this response the best way to serve the community and help keep the community safe.

They’re hosting a full-scale active shooter drill to prepare for if an incident were to occur. The drill included numerous community partners and law enforcement agencies throughout the area.

This impacts how people are protected in situations that are becoming more common every day.

Augusta is the first city in Georgia to test out this plan, also known as ASHER or NFPA 3000. Augusta has seen and had to respond to active shooter situations.

Over the weekend, we saw a mass shooting on Sand Bar Ferry Road. Two people died, and four others were injured. In the fall, Westside High School had an active shooter hoax which triggered a response as if it was real.

This plan not only impacts those in Augusta but also how this plan is looking to be implemented in other cities.

