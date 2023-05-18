Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Big cool down Thursday with scattered showers. Drier and mild into Armed Forces Day.
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday will be cloudy, cooler, and damp, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. On and off rain is expected all day Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday could be as much as 15-20 degrees below average with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. We’re expecting the highest temps, around 68° in Augusta, in the morning with afternoon temps in the lower 60s.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain below average near 80. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day, most likely after dinnertime and around sunset. Warm highs are expected Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front pushes through the region, but coverage looks to be isolated. Keep it here for updates during the week.

