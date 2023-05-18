Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Rain continues this evening into tonight. Drier Friday with cooler than average temperatures. Few storms this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers will continue this evening into tonight. Heavy rain could lead to minor flooding issues. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and eventually get to the low 60s by early Friday. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph overnight.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal near 60. Afternoon highs will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day, most likely after dinnertime and around sunset. Warm highs are expected Saturday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front finally pushes through the region. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s.

Our pattern looks to stay wet early next week with scattered showers expected Monday and Tuesday. Highs will remain below average in the upper 70s most days next week. Keep it here for updates through the weekend.

Downpours could trigger flood alerts this evening into tonight.
Downpours could trigger flood alerts this evening into tonight.(WRDW)

