Augusta Black caddies’ stories come to life with immersive experience

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History will soon unveil an authentic experience that reveals the history of Augusta’s legendary Black caddies.

“Augusta’s Black Caddies: The Men on the Bag” will bring to life the rich history and pivotal role Black caddies played in assisting the world’s top golfers in winning the most famous golf tournament in the world: The Masters.

The experience will allow participants to connect with three of Augusta National Golf Club’s legendary caddies: Willie “Pappy” Stokes, called the Godfather of the caddies; Willie Frank “Cemetery” Perteet, the personal caddie for President Dwight D. Eisenhower; and Willie “Pete” Peterson, who won five Masters with Jack Nicklaus.

Artistic direction comes from the Augusta Mini-Theater and the narrator is Augusta native, educator and actor Cheronda Harris.

After experiencing the stories of the three legendary caddies, participants will have a chance to meet one of the “living legend” caddies.

Afterward, the famous pimento cheese sandwich, lemonade and sweet tea will be served.

The experience is scheduled at 3 p.m. on May 27 and 28, June 10 and 11, July 22 and 23, Aug. 19 and 20, Sept. 16 and 17, Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 11 and 12, and Dec. 16 and 17.

To book, call 706-724-3576 or visit www.lucycraftlaneymuseum.com.

The immersive experience is among several that were recently unveiled by Destination Augusta and other local organizations as part of Authentic Augusta.

Others include:

“Bartender for a Day, All Equal Parts” – Become a bartender for the day in a one-of-a-kind mixology experience.

“Canal to Cloth, a Day at the Mill” – Go through orientation as a new hire as an 1800s mill worker and be paid in company scrip at the Augusta Canal Discovery Center.

“Time Detectives, Augusta Museum of History” – Put on a badge and become a member of the Augusta Museum of History’s Detective Agency and protect the history of Augusta.

“Heart of Augusta Tour, Cycle the Soul City” – Ride the streets of downtown with Bike Bike Baby and stop for drinks or samples at the local distillery or select restaurants.

“Bringing up a President: Tea with Mrs. Wilson” – Be a guest in the Wilson home and have tea and pie with President Woodrow Wilson’s mother at the Boyhood Home of President Wilson.

“Mystery at the Morris: The Rest of the Story” – A rogue “journalist,” unveils the back story about the art at the Morris Museum of Art.

“Eco Explorers: Become a Citizen Scientist” – Put on your waders and step into the water as an Eco-Explorer and be a scientist for the day at Phinizy Center and Nature Park.

“Promenade and Paint: Augusta’s Public Art” – After a walking tour of Augusta’s Sculpture Trail, you’ll pick up your paintbrush and paint a mural of your own with the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

“The Curated Palette: Inspiring Contemporary Art” – You’ll be inspired by Westobou’s contemporary art and curate your charcuterie board paired with wine.

