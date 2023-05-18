16-year-old killed by Aiken County traffic accident

BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that has claimed the life of a Graniteville teenager.

The accident happened Wednesday at about 4:06 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The teenager was driving a 2013 Honda Accord traveling east on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The Honda was attempting to change lanes when it struck the rear of another eastbound vehicle.

The Honda overturned and ejected the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the coroner.

The driver was taken to an area hospital and was pronounced dead Thursday morning from injuries suffered in the accident.

The driver has been identified as 16-year-old Tayron Kirkland.

The Coroner’s Office and Burnettown Police Department are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis is pending.

