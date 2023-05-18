12th suspect arrested in double murder at motorcycle club

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 12th suspect has been arrested in connection with a double slaying at a local motorcycle club over the weekend .

Deja Dotson, 33, of St. Marys, Ga., was arrested Thursday after being released from a hospital, where he’d been since the shooting Saturday at the Outcast Motorcycle Club.

Ten suspects were arrested soon after the shootings that also injured several people. Dotson and another suspect, Jonathan Keaton, 32, also of St. Marys, were sent to the hospital with injuries.

Keaton was arrested Tuesday after being released from the hospital and Dotson was arrested Thursday.

The suspects are all charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree said the shooting grew out of a dispute in Florida between two motorcycle groups , one of which traveled from Florida to take out retaliation.

We still don’t know what the incident was in Florida that sparked this shooting or how big of a threat there still is.

The sheriff on Monday called this situation a wake-up call for his agency.

“It’s a lesson learned for us and I think it may help other neighborhoods in other cities become safer too by use sharing our information with them, sharing this incident, what we learned, and what we gathered, we definitely pass that on to them so we don’t get another retaliation in someone else’s backyard,” said Roundtree.

We previously reported 10 suspects were arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault:

31-year-old James Bryant of Fayetteville, N.C.

39-year-old Freddie Crosson of Saint Marys, Ga.

38-year-old Tyson Harper of Lumberton, N.C.

26-year-old McKayla Rickett of Kingsland, Ga.

44-year-old Larry Ross of Hephzibah, Ga.

30-year-old Cory Sapp of Kingsland, Ga.

30-year-old Jessica Sapp of Kingsland, Ga.

42-year-old Larry Sutton of Fayetteville, N.C.

43-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Boynton Beach, Fla.

28-year-old Matthew Willis of Saint Marys, Ga.

“This can happen somewhere else’s city and that’s why we’re trying to prevent what happened in our city on Saturday from happening in someone else’s city tomorrow,” said Roundtree.

Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson, 38-year-old Tyson Harper, 26-year-old McKayla Rickett, 44-year-old Larry Ross, 30-year-old Cory Sapp, 30-year-old Jessica Sapp, 42-year-old Larry Sutton, 43-year-old Kenneth Taylor, 28-year-old Matthew Willis. (Contributed)

Four suspects are a part of Outcast and eight are Thug Riders.

The gunfire erupted just before 6:35 p.m. Saturday during a cookout at the Outcast motorcycle group’s clubhouse at Sand Bar Ferry Road and East Boundary, according to Roundtree.

Investigators found more than 150 shell casings there, and even a Richmond County patrol car was hit.

When asked how to stop people from coming into Augusta with violence in mind, Roundtree said his agency has to have good intelligence and that deputies can see that crime can cross state lines easily.

“Very rarely do we see Florida to Augusta, but we have to increase our network, and a lot further reach. It is a lesson learned for us that we need to better our network when it comes to gun violence and gang violence that may spill over,” Roundtree said.

