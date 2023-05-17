Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The iconic Wienermobile’s recent visit to Augusta may have been its last.

That’s because Oscar Mayer is changing the name of the wildly popular cross-country attraction.

It’ll be known as the Frankmobile.

Seriously?

Yep, the new decal on the side says it, even if the rest of the Wienermobile looks pretty much the same.

Oscar Mayer says the new name “pays homage” to the new recipe for its hot dogs rolling out this summer.

Will the name change be permanent or is this just a publicity stunt like the hot dog popsicles and bologna face masks the company sold last year?

Oscar Mayer was coy about the name, telling CNN that it’s “trying out to see if it cuts the mustard with its fans,” a company spokesperson said.

The Wienermobile made a stop in Augusta a few months ago , when we got to talk to some of the company spokespeople who drive it across the country.

“Cruising the hot dog highway is buns of fun. It’s an opportunity that we relish. We get to ketchup with a lot of really cool people. We get to mustard up some jokes, just have a really great time,” said Sizzlin’ Shelby.

Corndog Clara added: “A lot of people ask if the Wienermobile is hard to drive, and we respond to that it’s very aerodognamic, it’s also not a wieniebago, so we don’t sleep in it, we stay in hotels wherever we go.”

In Las Vegas last month, it was popular as a site for quick weddings , where newlyweds could make the vows for better, for wurst, in sickness and in health.

It’s popular with thieves, too. Someone stole its catalytic converter in February .

For a vehicle of that size, the catalytic converter must be a footlong.

