Waynesboro man attacked while pumping gas, after texting suspect’s wife

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after allegedly attacking a victim at a gas station for communicating with his wife, according to authorities.

On Friday, around 9:20 a.m. deputies arrived at the Corner Store located at 602 West Sixth Street in reference to an assault, authorities say.

The victim stated he was pumping gas at the store when the subject came up to him and grabbed him by the neck, taking him to the ground, and repeatedly hitting him over an incident that happened six months prior, according to authorities.

Authorities say that the victim did state that he had communicated with the subject’s wife a couple of times through texting and Snapchat.

According to authorities, the store’s video footage confirmed the victim’s statement of the incident.

A witness told deputies he observed the incident and tried to pull the subject, Robert McCafferty, 42, and tried to pull him off the victim, authorities say. He stated McCafferty had the victim down on the ground choking him.

McCafferty was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault and battery, according to the jail records.

