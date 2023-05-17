Submit Photos/Videos
Salvation Army hosts Compassion in Action lunch

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Salvation Army of Augusta had their Compassion in Action lunch Wednesday.

The event spotlights community members who have gone above and beyond to support them in their mission of doing good in the community.

One of the main missions of the Salvation Army is to provide humanitarian services to all in need.

Last years in their job skills training program, 73 percent of those needed that service gained employment.

MORE | Augusta students are creating murals out of storm drains

Angela Nixon turned to the Salvation Army during a hard period in her life, now she is a core mission associate and hosts programs for those looking for help.

She says any donation matters.

“Donate, give, because that one thing you are giving can change one life for somebody that needs it for an interview, that one bag of diapers can help save a baby,” said Nixon.

The Salvation Army also highlighted their successes this year- more than 29 nights for those looking for temporary housing and almost 70 thousand meals served.

