Orangeburg County traffic accident kills 1 person

By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COPE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after a two-vehicle collision a mile south of Cope in Orangeburg County, according to state troopers.

The crash happened at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and Snake Swamp Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2021 Hyundai sedan with two occupants was traveling south on U.S. 301, troopers said. Meanwhile, a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling east on Snake Swamp Road.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

One occupant of the Hyundai was sent to a hospital and later died. That person’s name hasn’t been released.

The driver of the Ram, the pickup’s sole occupant, was not injured.

