Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener

“You can do whatever you want when you’re in a wiener costume,” Scott Russell said. So Will Volk decided to try it on.
By Will Volk
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not every day you see a guy in a wiener costume walking down the street.

Scott Russell has transformed himself into a walking, talking wiener.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Russell said. “You can do whatever you want when you’re in a wiener costume.”

Russell is not dressing like this just to be fashionable.

MORE | Wienermobile is changing its name and frankly, it’s alarming

He’s trying to promote a new event he created with a few friends at Love Augusta.

“One of them was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to do a hot dog festival,’ and we all died laughing. ... We’re gonna call it Wienerfest,” he said.

They quickly mustard up support from local businesses.

And now, half a dozen restaurants are making hot dogs for this.

ABOUT WIENERFEST:

  • Wienerfest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Savannah River Brewing. Registration for the eating competition has closed. But you can watch for free.

“I wanted to see what these vendors could kind of cook up, because they’re all making their own special hot dog,” he said, “and with the amazing vendors we have, I know it’s gonna be some really good food.”

Whether you’re there to eat, watch the hot dog eating contest or hang out, Russell thinks it’ll be fun.

“It’s gonna be a wienerific day,” he said.

And yes, he already has his outfit planned out.

“I’ll definitely be the biggest wiener in town that day,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

Latest News

Volk
News 12's Will Volk tries out the wiener costume
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Groom files wrongful death lawsuit after bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Markel Rainey (left)and Mykel Rainey (right) are Randolph-Clay High School's valedictorian and...
Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian
Computer network
City of Augusta struck by computer network disruption