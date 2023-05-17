Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s not every day you see a guy in a wiener costume walking down the street.

Scott Russell has transformed himself into a walking, talking wiener.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Russell said. “You can do whatever you want when you’re in a wiener costume.”

Russell is not dressing like this just to be fashionable.

He’s trying to promote a new event he created with a few friends at Love Augusta.

“One of them was like, ‘I’ve always wanted to do a hot dog festival,’ and we all died laughing. ... We’re gonna call it Wienerfest,” he said.

They quickly mustard up support from local businesses.

And now, half a dozen restaurants are making hot dogs for this.

ABOUT WIENERFEST:

Wienerfest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at Savannah River Brewing. Registration for the eating competition has closed. But you can watch for free.

“I wanted to see what these vendors could kind of cook up, because they’re all making their own special hot dog,” he said, “and with the amazing vendors we have, I know it’s gonna be some really good food.”

Whether you’re there to eat, watch the hot dog eating contest or hang out, Russell thinks it’ll be fun.

“It’s gonna be a wienerific day,” he said.

And yes, he already has his outfit planned out.

“I’ll definitely be the biggest wiener in town that day,” he said.

