Local fans react to Kevin Hart coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been six years since world-famous comedian Kevin Hart took a jog through Augusta before performing here.

In less than a month he will be back in Augusta for ‘The Reality Check’ tour. He is set to perform at the Bell Auditorium for one night only.

The city just broke ground on the new $17.5 million renovation and expansion project on the bell.

We took a look at what that means for one of the largest shows this area has seen in a long time.

What he lacks in height he makes up for with humor.

“The biggest thing in our social circle was like quoting Kevin Hart jokes, and certainly still is, like, 10 years later,” said Hailey Etzel, a Kevin Hart fan.

He’s coming back to the river region.

“Kevin Hart is hilarious. He’s one of the biggest names in comedy. So, he’s kind of one of those like, once in a lifetime opportunity to see you know, he doesn’t come around very often,” said Etzel.

He’s making his appearance in June, in the middle of a $17.5 million face lift for the bell.

Officials at the entertainment complex say construction impact isn’t a worry. It’s minimal until July 1. Ticket sales are the thing to watch, because they are going fast.

“Even this this morning, when we logged on the first like, three sets of seats we clicked on by the time we put him in our basket to pay for them. It was already like, hey, they’re not available,” she said.

Etzel says no matter the hassle she isn’t missing the chance to see Hart.

“That was like the first real big name and comedy that I got into like, by myself outside of watching it with my dad. So, I remember like when all of his specials first made it on Netflix, binging all of them, my friends would all come over,” said Etzel.

Officials say the concert is a cell phone free zone. They’ll take your phone during the show and put it in a bag so you can’t video the performance.

Parking will be five dollars cash or credit, and the clear bag policy is in effect.

Patrons can expect to see more celebrities like Hart in the coming months, benefiting business owners like Etzel.

“An event of this magnitude with somebody that’s really that popular and not mainstream? I mean, it’s great for you know, that trickles down for the whole economy, because you’re going to have people going downtown to get dinner before the show,” said Etzel.

