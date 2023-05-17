Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

K-9 officer dies after suffering a heat-related injury, sheriff’s office says

Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.
Kolt died after he suffered a heat-related injury, according to officials.(Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A Wisconsin sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers after they said he died from a heat-related injury.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Sparta, Wisconsin, said K-9 officer Kolt died earlier this week several days after he was injured.

The sheriff’s office did not give details on how the May 10 injury happened.

According to the sheriff’s department, multiple life-saving treatments were attempted by veterinarians in the days following the injury. However, the 6-year-old Czech Shepherd died on Monday.

Kolt had reportedly been with the sheriff’s office since November 2018.

Officials said they “feel blessed by the service provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County.”

An investigation is being conducted into Kolt’s death with assistance from other departments.

Officials said an unidentified Monroe County deputy was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

Latest News

Florida deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver.
Deputy reunites with baby he helped deliver
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers; no injuries in NYC incident
Volk
News 12's Will Volk tries out the wiener costume
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill case moves to appeals court, on track for Supreme Court
FILE - Nauman Hussain, who ran the limousine company involved in the 2018 crash that killed 20...
Limo service manager convicted of manslaughter in New York crash that killed 20 people