Georgia voters lead Southeast in turnout, federal study shows

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A recent survey by the U.S. Census Bureau confirms Georgia voters shattered turnout and participation rates in the 2022 midterm elections, according to the state’s elections chief.

Recently, the U.S. Census Bureau published “Voter Registration in 2022 Highest in 20 Years for Congressional Elections.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says the survey confirms Georgia’s election infrastructure is strong, finding a balance between voter accessibility and election security that promotes high turnout.

“Georgia is the bellwether state, and because of that Georgia voters play a key role in choosing our nation’s course,” Raffensperger said. “It’s easy to cast your vote in Georgia, and voters have the confidence that their vote will count.”

The Census Bureau’s analysis shows Georgia ranked No. 1 in the Southeast for overall turnout and tied for 17th nationally.

Raffensperger said Georgia’s 2022 midterm election and runoff broke several critical milestones, including:

All-time turnout records for a mid-term election, with more votes cast than any other midterm.

Record breaking midterm early voting turnout.

Record breaking absentee by mail votes cast in a midterm.

More Election Day votes cast in the 2022 runoff than on Election Day in the 2022 general election, than on Election Day in the January 2021 runoff, or on Election Day in 2020.

Three days of single-day all-time voting records during early voting.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.