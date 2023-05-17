Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. House speaker happy with AU’s plans for program in Savannah

GSU Armstrong Campus, University Hall
GSU Armstrong Campus, University Hall(WTOC)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, commented Wednesday on plans for Augusta University to establish a four-year Medical College of Georgia campus in Savannah.

Funding for it was included in the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget with $1.69 million in bond funding that will go toward renovating office, classroom and lab space on the Armstrong campus of Georgia Southern University, which will house the MCG program.

MORE | Tuition holds steady at AU, most Georgia public universities

“Georgia ranks 40th in the nation for both the number of active physicians and the number of primary care doctors,” Burns said. “Georgians experience this reality every day. Data shows that 82 Georgia counties have no OB/GYNs, 65 counties have no pediatricians and nine Georgia counties have no doctor at all. This must change, especially in rural Georgia.”

That’s why he says it’s a good thing to increase opportunities for AU to train more students.

“Georgia needs more doctors,” Burns said, “and I’m proud we are making this investment in our future.”

