Former Aiken Councilwoman Jane Vaughters passes away

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Aiken City Council member Jane Vaughters has died.

In announcing that she died Sunday, the city expressed condolences to the family of the woman who served on the council from 2001 to 2009.

She was born May 31, 1944, in Evansville, Ind., and spent her formative years in San Antonio.

After college at Southern Methodist University, she and her husband, Ray, moved throughout the country, living in Mineral Wells, Texas; New Orleans; Chicago; and Myrtle Beach.

She loved reading, especially British literature and history, and she taught high school English for several years.

She and her husband moved to Aiken in 1974.

In addition to serving on the City Council, she was president of the Historic Aiken Foundation and the Aiken Civic Ballet and was a member of First Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave. Southwest, with burial at All Saints Anglican Church immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Historic Aiken Foundation, All Saints Anglican Church or First Presbyterian Church of Aiken.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.