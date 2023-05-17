Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Deputies look for suspect wanted for robbery

Deputies are looking for a suspect wanted for robbery
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office
Columbia County (Ga.) Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By WRDW Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Leitner Mill Road near Gordon Highway in reference to a subject accused of a McDuffie County robbery.

According to dispatch, the subject appears not to be in the area anymore, but they are continuing to look for him.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public in the area of Leitner Mill Road.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the scene of the 2000 block of Grove Landing Way.
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting at a gas station,...
Aiken officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart adds Augusta to 2023 Reality Check Tour

Latest News

City of Augusta creates new program for active shooter incidents
City of Augusta creates new program for active shooter incidents
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Fatal shooting at Sand Bar Ferry and East Boundary on May 13, 2023.
City of Augusta creates new program for active shooter incidents
Westside High School takes state title
Augusta honors Westside High School’s back-to-back state titles