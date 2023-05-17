Deputies look for suspect wanted for robbery

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is in the area of Leitner Mill Road near Gordon Highway in reference to a subject accused of a McDuffie County robbery.

According to dispatch, the subject appears not to be in the area anymore, but they are continuing to look for him.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public in the area of Leitner Mill Road.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.