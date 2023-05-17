Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

More storms Wednesday before big cool down Thursday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The front will be stalled over the region Wednesday and trigger scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain with storms could produce minor flooding issues for flood prone areas. Morning lows Wednesday will be in the upper 60s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy, cooler, and damp, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. On and off rain is expected all day Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday could be as much as 15-20 degrees below average with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain below average near 80. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day. Warm highs expected Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front pushes through the region, but coverage looks to be isolated. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Latest News

Rain Outlook
