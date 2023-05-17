Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

More storms tonight before big cool down Thursday.
Afternoon Planner
By Anthony Carpino
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight. Heavy rain with storms could produce minor flooding issues for flood prone areas. Temps are expected to cool out of the 80s and fall in to the upper 60s by the morning. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be cloudy, cooler, and damp, as a cool northeasterly breeze near the surface pushes a shallow layer of cool air underneath an otherwise warm and moist air mass aloft. On and off rain is expected all day Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday could be as much as 15-20 degrees below average with highs only in the 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. We’re expecting the highest temps, around 68° in Augusta, in the morning with afternoon temps in the lower 60s.

Morning lows Friday will be seasonal in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will remain below average near 80. Partly cloudy skies during the day and trending mostly dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible.

Another front moves in this weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry early with storms showing up ahead of the front late in the day, most likely after dinnertime and around sunset. Warm highs are expected Saturday and Sunday in the mid-80s. A few storms are possible Sunday as the front pushes through the region, but coverage looks to be isolated. Keep it here for updates during the week.

