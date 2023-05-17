Columbia Co. students commit to become future teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teachers across Georgia and here at home are feeling burnout.

The Professional Association of Georgia Educators says 82 percent of schools in the state are short on teachers. Twenty percent want to leave the profession within the next five years.

The $2,000 teacher pay raise was signed and approved this year by Governor Brian Kemp. Yet some are saying that it is not enough.

Columbia County is focusing on keeping graduates in the area to focus on education by guaranteed interviews with the district post-graduation.

Richmond County has a similar program, but are these commitment signings working?

A celebration for the Columbia County School District took place Wednesday for first-year teachers and future teachers.

But does the celebration with incentives work? First-year teachers standing, future teachers signing, ramping up for the career in front of them.

“To have my classroom in four to five years and just be able to change the community and kids,” said Ashlynn Crabtree, a senior at Evans High School.

Crabtree is one of 50 graduating in Columbia County signing their intent to be a teacher.

Columbia County’s teaching as a profession program has grown over four years to all five high schools. Richmond County has this pathway in four schools.

Signing Wednesday guarantees an interview in the county, looking to make students now, and the district’s teachers later.

In Richmond County, their students are showing interest in teaching, with 18 signing this year compared to 15 in 2022.

For first-year teachers, they come at a time when some are leaving.

Luke Yelton, Columbia County Rookie of the Year, said: “It’s just great to be able to realize what I am doing now they’re going to remember me. They’re going to think back and just be able to make that impact.”

Yelton is this year’s Columbia County Rookie of the Year, among the other first-year teachers, recognized Wednesday.

An incentive looking to keep teachers long-term, Columbia County currently has a retention rate of 92 percent. Richmond County has a three-year induction program where they look to help new teachers grow.

Columbia County has a mentorship program. Both look to support teachers early to keep them longer.

“I work with her every day, she’s right across the hall from me she’s giving me so much advice if she wanted to open up a consulting firm, I’d run out of money very quickly,” said Yelton.

For Columbia County, the longer-term goal is to create a signing bonus for students who graduate in the county and come back to teach and add another incentive to be a Columbia County teacher.

The county says they’ve done automatic interviews for the last three years, so next year they’ll see how many students will take up the offer.

