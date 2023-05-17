City of Augusta’s computer network services restored

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta was experiencing some type of computer network outage, but services were restored as of Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., Mayor Garnett Johnson stated that all the systems should now be back online.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused you. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” Johnson said.

The city announced the problems around 11 a.m. Wednesday, saying the disruption “may affect telephone and email access.” The city said its staff was “working diligently” to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The disruption affected services that require internet access.

“Despite the outage, public safety calls and dispatch are operational and services to the public are ongoing,” city spokeswoman Leandra Collins said.

“This outage was not caused by a cyber attack,” she said.

