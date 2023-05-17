Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City of Augusta struck by computer network disruption

Computer network
Computer network(Joerg Sarbach | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta is experiencing some type of network or computer outage.

The city announced the problems around 11 a.m. Wednesday, saying the disruption “may affect telephone and email access.” The city said its staff was “working diligently” to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Our Public Safety services are operational, despite the network disruption,” the city said.

MORE | Augusta’s city administrator position hangs in limbo

News 12 hasn’t been able to access to the jail booking system – which lists current jail inmates and the charges against them – for about 24 hours. Starting around the same time as that disruption, the jail has been unable to provide booking photos to News 12.

A viewer told News 12 her family member has been sitting in bookings for 24 hours over a minor charge and no one is telling them why they can’t be booked and released.

We reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to ask whether the agency was experiencing any problems, despite services being “operational.” We mentioned the report of people waiting to be booked.

The agency replied: “That is an IT issue, please contact the City of Augusta for comment. Thank you.”

It’s unclear whether the jail booking system’s issues are the same as the ones affecting the rest of the city’s systems.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart adds Augusta to 2023 Reality Check Tour
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says

Latest News

Browsing Amazon and Walmart for TV antennas, we ran across quite a few questionable listings...
What the Tech: What you should know about antenna claims
Scott Hooker
Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools
South Carolina State House
Abortion debate continues in S.C. special session
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. Its been...
Abortion after 12 weeks banned in N.C. after GOP veto overriden