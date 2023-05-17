Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Authorities capture second inmate who escaped from Philadelphia prison

Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large.
Ameen Hurst, who escaped from a Philadelphia prison on Sunday, is still at large.(Source: PHILADELPHIA INDUSTRIAL CORRECTIONAL CENTER/KYW/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month was captured Wednesday morning, authorities said.

City police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Ameen Hurst, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the city’s West Philadelphia section, but further details on the capture were not immediately disclosed.

Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on May 7 by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant,...
This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant, left, and Ameen Hurst. Authorities searched Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for two inmates, one accused of killing four people, who were gone from a Philadelphia prison for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Hurst, 18, and Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons said.(Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons via AP)

Hurst had been charged with four counts of murder, while Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Grant was arrested Thursday night after members of a fugitive task force who were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident.

Three people have been charged with aiding the men in their escape.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting at a gas station,...
Aiken officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart adds Augusta to 2023 Reality Check Tour

Latest News

The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden says there's 'progress' in debt talks
South Carolina State House
Abortion debate continues in S.C. special session
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. Its been...
Abortion after 12 weeks banned in N.C. after GOP veto overriden
The president expresses confidence in budget talks during remarks from the White House on...
Biden ‘confident’ there will be no US debt default
FILE - Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. went up slightly in 2022 after two big leaps during the...
US drug overdose deaths slightly increased in 2022, CDC says