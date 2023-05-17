Augusta students are creating murals out of storm drains

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Goshen Elementary School is one of seven public schools in Richmond County where students put paint brushes to pavement.

We caught up with some fifth graders who painted a mural. The program is designed to teach students about the water cycle, Augusta’s water ecosystem, and our role in keeping storm drains clean.

“If there’s trash going in the water and stuff, it can leak through the drains and into the lake. Then from the lake to the ocean causing fish and sea turtles to die because they’re going to be eating plastic and trash, or it can get wrapped around them and kill them,” said Elijah Foster.

This program was created by the City of Augusta Engineering and Environmental Services, the Greater Augusta Arts Council, Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, and the Richmond County School System.

