Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

A.R. Johnson Magnet School student selected as 2023 Gates Scholar

Jonathan Ross Jr.
Jonathan Ross Jr.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School senior Jonathan Ross Jr. has been named a 2023 Gates Scholar.

Ross said, “I feel honored to be a Gates Scholar after all of my hard work and perseverance. As a result, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will pay for my full tuition at Morehouse College. As I am blessed with this opportunity, I will take full advantage of it as I work towards earning a degree in computer science.”

MORE | Augusta students are creating murals out of storm drains

The Gates Scholarship awards high-achieving students of color with a last-dollar scholarship that funds the full cost of college attendance that is not covered by federal student aid or family. Only 750 students were selected as Gates Scholars from 51,000 applicants across the United States.

Ross is the salutatorian of his graduating class at A.R. Johnson Magnet School.

In addition to the Gates Scholarship, he earned the College Board National African American Award, the F. Wayne Clough Georgia Tech Promise Program Scholarship, the Black Scholar Recognition Award from Augusta State University, and a scholarship from Morehouse College. He is a member of the Augusta Youth Leadership Program and National Honors Society and is a student athlete.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Lawrence
Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather
Robert McCafferty
Waynesboro man attacked at gas pump after texting suspect’s wife
From left: Brian Kemp, Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
How Trump, DeSantis, Kemp stack up for Ga. Republicans
Local bike clubs and bike week
Local motorcycle group speaks out against recent violence
Glenn Hills Middle School
2 adults arrested after fight erupts at Glenn Hills Middle School

Latest News

Aquinas High School sports
Aquinas High School set to get new sports facility
Salvation Army hosts Compassion in Action lunch
Salvation Army hosts Compassion in Action lunch
Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener
Local foodie thinks Augusta hot dog festival will be a wiener
Salvation Army hosts Compassion in Action lunch
Salvation Army hosts Compassion in Action lunch