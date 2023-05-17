A.R. Johnson Magnet School student selected as 2023 Gates Scholar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School senior Jonathan Ross Jr. has been named a 2023 Gates Scholar.

Ross said, “I feel honored to be a Gates Scholar after all of my hard work and perseverance. As a result, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will pay for my full tuition at Morehouse College. As I am blessed with this opportunity, I will take full advantage of it as I work towards earning a degree in computer science.”

The Gates Scholarship awards high-achieving students of color with a last-dollar scholarship that funds the full cost of college attendance that is not covered by federal student aid or family. Only 750 students were selected as Gates Scholars from 51,000 applicants across the United States.

Ross is the salutatorian of his graduating class at A.R. Johnson Magnet School.

In addition to the Gates Scholarship, he earned the College Board National African American Award, the F. Wayne Clough Georgia Tech Promise Program Scholarship, the Black Scholar Recognition Award from Augusta State University, and a scholarship from Morehouse College. He is a member of the Augusta Youth Leadership Program and National Honors Society and is a student athlete.

