Aquinas High School set to get new sports facility

By Daniel Booth
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aquinas High School has announced a capital campaign worth $12 million dollars, with most of that money going towards renovating some of their sport’s facilities.

A $8.6 million of the $12 million is going towards renovations to the football stadium, the baseball field, and the surrounding buildings.

These changes will make it easier for Aquinas’s sports team to figure out practice schedules and make it easier for fans to have access to these fields on game nights.

There will be more ramps and more bathrooms.

These changes have the chance to impact on the school for decades to come.

The groundbreaking for these new facilities is supposed to take place in Augusta and be ready for the 2024 school year.

