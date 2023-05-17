Alleged groping victim sues ex-teacher, Columbia County schools

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a former Evans High School student against the Columbia County School District, former Evans High School teacher Scott Hooker and former Superintendent Sandra Carraway.

The lawsuit claims on Feb. 14, 2017, then-student Madison Cooksey was in Hooker’s classroom when he called her over to his desk and put his hand on her lower back.

It alleges he then moved his hand lower, groping her, causing her to run out of the classroom.

Cooksey claims she notified a teacher about the sexual advances of Hooker.

The lawsuit states that an investigation began involving the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

It goes on to say Hooker was allowed to continue working for the school system at Evans High.

Then on Feb. 23, the lawsuit claims Carraway wrote a letter to Hooker saying he admitted giving Cooksey a side hug and stated his interactions with female students are quote worrisome.

News 12 has been investigating Hooker for some time with several I-TEAM stories into his past and why he was allowed to still teach not just in Columbia County but also in Richmond and Burke counties.

We uncovered reports and details about him being arrested on suspicion of sexual battery while working as a Burke County teacher.

In his personnel file from the Columbia County School District, we found multiple documents showing inappropriate behavior with female students and concerns from Carraway along with the principal at Evans High.

A letter from the Evans High School principal from August 2015 says Hooker was involved in an incident where he had a student refer to him in an inappropriate manner.

We found Cooksey later transferred and Hooker continued to teach at Evans High School before going to Burke County and being arrested.

“I’m not going to let it slide and I’m not going to back down until something is done about it,” Cooksey said. “Something needs to be done. Still, things need to change. Rules, regulations, mandatory reporting, everything.”

Hooker is out on bond right now , and has a trial set for Aug. 21.

