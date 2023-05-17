Abortion debate continues in S.C. legislative special session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina lawmakers’ marathon special session continued for many hours Wednesday after starting around midday Tuesday.

The General Assembly ended its regular session last week, but Gov. Henry McMaster called lawmakers back in a special session to deal with abortion legislation and other unfinished matters.

House members were planning to debate all night Tuesday and into the morning without breaking – until a computer issue just before 2 a.m. led them to take a pause.

They returned at 10 a.m. Wednesday for debate.

“Y’all thought this issue was so serious it couldn’t wait until January,” said Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg.

The bill they’re debating has already passed the state Senate, and would ban most abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks – the time before opponents argue many women know they’re pregnant.

It would allow limited exceptions to save the mother’s life, for sexual assault victims and when the fetus has a fatal anomaly that would prevent it from surviving outside the womb.

“This language has been worked on and focused and shaped, and we believe it represents the best path forward for resolution on the issue,” said Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence.

Before the debate, Democrats filed more than 1,000 amendments to the bill.

Getting through those is why debate has taken so long.

So far, Republicans have voted down all of them, including ones to allow minors more time to get an abortion with a judge’s permission, to put the question of abortion access to voters and to help women pay for child care after they’ve been denied an abortion.

“These are very, very difficult and real issues that families are struggling with,” said Rep. Spencer Wetmore, D-Charleston.

Democrats say they’re trying to make the bill better.

“This is a process of trying to find a sweet spot that maybe the body will accept,” said Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun.

But Republicans have gotten hundreds of their amendments thrown out – arguing Democrats are only trying to delay the debate with proposals ruled as irrelevant to the bill.

“Examples, as I’ve mentioned: Every citizen of this state has to read ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ … New state motto: ‘Y’all means all,’ South Carolina signs at welcome center that abortion is illegal here and South Carolina doesn’t support rights,” said House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter.

House members have made some changes to the bill from what the Senate originally passed.

So if the House does pass the bill, then it would be up to senators to decide whether they’ll accept the new version and send it to the governor or if they’ll try to work out a compromise.

