Women’s volunteer group donates playhouse to YMCA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Professional Women in Home Building Augusta Chapter has just completed its first of many all-woman built playhouse.

The volunteer group that aims to support and empower women in the field of construction.

The members donated their playhouse on Tuesday to the YMCA on Walton Way in Augusta.

The playhouse was built by all women and given to children to enjoy onsite.

The group isn’t just for women in construction; women from all aspects of home development like real estate are welcome.

