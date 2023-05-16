Submit Photos/Videos
Women’s volunteer group donates playhouse to YMCA

The Professional Women in Home Building Augusta Chapter has just completed its first all-woman built playhouse.
By Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Professional Women in Home Building Augusta Chapter has just completed its first of many all-woman built playhouse.

The volunteer group that aims to support and empower women in the field of construction.

The members donated their playhouse on Tuesday to the YMCA on Walton Way in Augusta.

The playhouse was built by all women and given to children to enjoy onsite.

The group isn’t just for women in construction; women from all aspects of home development like real estate are welcome.

