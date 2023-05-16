Woman turns herself in after allegedly shooting her stepfather

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 67-year-old man is in the hospital after his stepdaughter allegedly shot him, according to the Grovetown Police Department.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 2000 block of Grove Landing Way, where officials say they found Clarence Jordan in the garage after the woman shot him multiple times.

Tasha Lawrence, 44, came to the home to bring her mother flowers, and when she arrived, she saw Jordan sitting in the garage, according to the police department.

Officials say the two have an ongoing disagreement. Lawrence then retrieved a gun from her car and shot Jordan.

According to officials, Lawrence drove to the Grovetown Police Department, where she turned herself in and confessed to the shooting.

“I see the woman walking out with something in her hand getting in her car and driving away,” said a neighbor who wished to stay anonymous. “Moans coming from the garage. Oh, you know, you hear that and it was just, it was scary.”

Neighbors say this is a quiet neighborhood, and multiple generations live at home. They say they heard the shots and saw Lawrence walk from the garage to the driveway.

She then threw the flowers on the ground and drove off, neighbors say. Our News 12 crew noticed a bouquet of roses on the driveway.

“Those flowers in her hands. It’s a little bouquet of flowers right there. And she dropped those and she just walked I mean she was angry. She looked angry, just got in the car, drove right away,” said the anonymous neighbor.

The flowers are still there, along with the shockwaves still echoing through the neighborhood.

Jenney Lang, neighbor, said: “I was looking and seeing what was going on, I did see a gentleman in the garage on the floor with blood.”

Neighbors told News 12 the family just moved in two months ago, so they only had a few interactions, but they’ve all been positive.

Lawrence is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and will be transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

