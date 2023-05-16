Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

WATCH: Dust devil whirls around young catcher

Sand and debris spiraled around the child before the umpire rescued him. (Source: BEN WATKINS/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It was a scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend.

A 7-year-old catcher was engulfed by a short-lived dust devil Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

Sand and debris spiraled around Bauer Zoya for a few seconds before the 17-year-old umpire rescued him.

Bauer said it felt like 10 minutes to him.

But that dust didn’t stop him from playing.

His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes, and he went back into the game.

Unfortunately, his team didn’t end up winning the three-game tournament.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It is a lesson learned’: Sheriff talks after 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Shooting scene in Augusta
Fire vehicle runs over body in aftermath of Augusta double slaying
Daryl Satterwhite
North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
1 injured after shooting on Skinner Mill Road in Augusta

Latest News

Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger speaks a House Administration Committee hearing on Tuesday.
Chief of Capitol Police talk about what's needed in wake of threats and attacks
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT’s chief testifies before Congress as concerns grow about artificial intelligence risks
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
12-year-old Texas boy among 2 arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant
New details in deadly weekend shooting on Sand Bar Ferry
New details in deadly weekend shooting on Sand Bar Ferry
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge