Abortion debate inches toward resolution in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Abortion access would be almost entirely banned after about six weeks of pregnancy under a bill being debated Tuesday in the South Carolina House, after the state Senate rejected a proposal to nearly outlaw the procedure.

Lawmakers ended their legislative session last week, but Gov. Henry McMaster called them back into special session to grapple with the abortion issue and others.

The two GOP-dominated chambers’ disagreement epitomizes the intra-Republican debates over how far to restrict access that have developed nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last year and allowed states to set their own policies on abortion.

“It became like we were playing with live ammunition,” said South Carolina Republican Sen. Tom Davis, who helped block the near-total ban but supports other limits. “It was like this is for real now and everything that we debate and pass is going to be law.”

The impasse in South Carolina dates back to a special session last fall when House lawmakers demanding a near-total ban did not meet to negotiate with their Senate counterparts pushing for a ban around six weeks.

Democrats vow to fight

Three female Democrats from the South Carolina House of Representatives promised they would fight a six-week abortion ban during a special session of the General Assembly.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, began her comments with a question for taxpayers in the state.

“Do you really think it is worth paying us an extra $260 a day, each, in addition to mileage and subsistence? Do you think it’s worth it to the taxpayers of South Carolina, that it’s going to cost us almost $60,000 a day to come back here and talk about abortion and banning abortion when we could just as easily have done this in January? And for those of you who say yes, please don’t let me ever hear you talk about taxes and wasting taxpayer money,” she said.

Rep. Heather Bauer, D-Richland, called the debate over abortion and the potential for the passage of a new six-week ban “a complete invasion of our privacy.”

“Our freedoms are at stake, our personal liberties,” she said. “This is about making sure that politicians stay out of my family decisions, out of my doctor’s offices and also out of my bedroom.”

“We are voting against women,” said Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Richland. “I can’t say that more strongly than that.”

She referred to protesters nearby who held up signs that read, “Celebrate life.”

“I want to celebrate life. I want to celebrate the life of a mother who is carrying a child who has a fetal anomaly and it’s a risk to her life...to be forced to carry her unborn child when there’s no change that that fetus will survive,” she said. “And that’s the life I want to celebrate. It’s the women here who we are standing here trying to protect.”

Cobb-Hunter also offered a message to those with the “Celebrate life” signs.

“We welcome those of you with the signs saying ‘celebrate life’ to join us when we try to do something about gun violence, which is the number one cause of death of children in this state,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.