Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park.(National Park Service | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
‘It is a lesson learned’: Sheriff talks after 2 killed in shooting
Left to right, top to bottom: 31-year-old James Bryant, 39-year-old Freddie Crosson,...
10 charged and arrested in shooting that left 2 dead
Shooting scene in Augusta
Fire vehicle runs over body in aftermath of Augusta double slaying
Daryl Satterwhite
North Augusta man accused of attempted murder in shooting
An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer was involved in a shooting at a gas station,...
Aiken officer-involved shooting sends suspect to hospital

Latest News

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson leaves Los Angeles superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips...
Danny Masterson used drugging, Scientology to get away with rape, prosecutor says
The family of Mary Morrer, 86, says she suffered a heat stroke and died while gardening.
86-year-old woman dies after suffering heat stroke while gardening, family says
Separate schools cope with disruptions in Burke, Richmond counties
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit
Playhouse donated to YMCA
Women’s volunteer group donates playhouse to YMCA